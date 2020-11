Taumoepenu has been flexed to Atlanta's active roster for Sunday's matchup against Denver, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Taumoepenu last made a game appearance in 2018 as a member of the 49ers, but he's been unable to catch on during stints with the Cardinals and Seahawks since. He'll slot in as a backup at outside linebacker for the Falcons on Sunday after fielding a full week of practice reps.