Ollison ran four times for six yards during Sunday's 40-20 win over the Panthers.

Ollison returned to offensive action Sunday after being relegated to special-teams duty in Week 13. Ollison has recorded carries in three of his last four games and scored in the first two, not bad for a RB4. He holds some value as a touchdown vulture, but the potential risk is not worth the reward, even Sunday against a 49ers defense that, while tops in the league against the pass, surrenders 4.6 yards per opponent carry, 24th in the league.