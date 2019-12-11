Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Carries four times in win
Ollison ran four times for six yards during Sunday's 40-20 win over the Panthers.
Ollison returned to offensive action Sunday after being relegated to special-teams duty in Week 13. Ollison has recorded carries in three of his last four games and scored in the first two, not bad for a RB4. He holds some value as a touchdown vulture, but the potential risk is not worth the reward, even Sunday against a 49ers defense that, while tops in the league against the pass, surrenders 4.6 yards per opponent carry, 24th in the league.
More News
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Scores for second straight week•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Tallies first career TD•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Slated to have role in game plan•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Remains healthy scratch•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Healthy scratch again•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Could be active Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.
-
Week 15 TE Preview: Trust O.J.?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including who...
-
Best Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...