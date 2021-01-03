Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Ollison cashed in with four rushing touchdowns during his 2019 rookie season despite receiving a total of just 22 carries. His offensive role this season was virtually obsolete, as the 24-year-old ends his sophomore campaign with one rush for three yards (and zero TDs) over three game appearances.
