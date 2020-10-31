Ollison rushed for three yards on his only carry during Thursday's 25-17 win against the Panthers.

The second-year back had been active for just one game this season prior to Thursday night, but with Ito Smith a healthy scratch, Ollison garnered his first carry of 2020. The former Pittsburgh Panther came through with his opportunity, moving the chains on third down with his carry at the 10:30 mark of the second quarter. Ollison was utilized as a short-yardage back last season for the Falcons, gaining six first downs on 22 carries and punching in four TDs. Todd Gurley's arrival in Atlanta has curtailed Ollison's usage near the end zone, as the two-time All-Pro leads the entire NFL with 38 red-zone carries through his first eight games as a Falcon.