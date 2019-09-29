Play

Ollison (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Titans.

With Kenjon Barner out due to a concussion, a spot was open on the Falcons' game-day roster, but Brian Hill and not Ollison will serve as the third available running back behind Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith. Ollison thus will have to wait another week for his potential NFL debut.

