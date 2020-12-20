Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.
Atlanta rolls into Week 15 deploying a trio of active backs with Todd Gurley, Brian Hill and Ito Smith each dressing for the NFC South showdown. Ollison has been sparsely involved this season for the Falcons' 25th-ranked rushing attack, fielding just one carry over 13 combined offensive snaps in his three game appearances.
