Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.
Ollison is the odd man out in the Falcons' backfield, as Brian Hill and Ito Smith will back up Todd Gurley in the season opener. He'll hope to get in the lineup Week 2, but if Gurley, Hill and Smith stay healthy, Ollison could remain a healthy scratch.
