Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

A 2019 fifth-round pick, Ollison got a lot of run during the preseason and made the 53-man roster on cut-down day. That said, he'll be part of the squeeze to get to 46 players for Week 1. With Ollison and Brian Hill on the inactive list, the Falcons backfield will be handled by Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith while Kenjon Barner pitches in on special teams.

