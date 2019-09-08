Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Held out Week 1
Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in Minnesota.
A 2019 fifth-round pick, Ollison got a lot of run during the preseason and made the 53-man roster on cut-down day. That said, he'll be part of the squeeze to get to 46 players for Week 1. With Ollison and Brian Hill on the inactive list, the Falcons backfield will be handled by Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith while Kenjon Barner pitches in on special teams.
More News
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Wraps up strong preseason campaign•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Leads Falcons RBs in touches•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Plays well against Jets•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Rebounds in second preseason outing•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Struggles for running room in debut•
-
Qadree Ollison: Joins backup competition in Atlanta•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Get lineup advice for every game on the schedule in Week 1 as Dave Richard makes start and...