Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for the team's Week 4 matchup against the Packers.
Ollison was active for the team's Week 3 contest against the Bears, appearing only on special teams. However, he's again the odd man out in the Falcons' backfield. Active in his place will be Todd Gurley, Brian Hill and Ito Smith.
