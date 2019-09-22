Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Inactive in Week 3
Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Colts.
The reserve running back will take a seat for the third time in as many games to open the season. Devonta Freeman has generated career-low efficiency over the first two games of 2019 while averaging 2.2 yards per carry, but coach Dan Quinn apparently is content with Freeman, Ito Smith and return specialist Kenjon Barner constituting his backfield for at least another week.
