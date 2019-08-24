Ollison rushed for 42 yards on 12 attempts, and fumbled once during Thursday's 19-7 loss to Washington.

Ollison had double the offensive touches of any other Falcons back, and tied Derrius Guice for most at the position for either squad. He coughed up the rock on Atlanta's second-to-last offensive drive of the night, but teammate Olamide Zaccheaus tracked down Redskins defensive back Ashton Lampkin and stripped the ball out to force a touchback and retain possession for Atlanta. Despite the blunder, Ollison has been impressive throughout preseason play by leading Falcons backs in rushing for three straight games.