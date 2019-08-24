Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Leads Falcons RBs in touches
Ollison rushed for 42 yards on 12 attempts, and fumbled once during Thursday's 19-7 loss to Washington.
Ollison had double the offensive touches of any other Falcons back, and tied Derrius Guice for most at the position for either squad. He coughed up the rock on Atlanta's second-to-last offensive drive of the night, but teammate Olamide Zaccheaus tracked down Redskins defensive back Ashton Lampkin and stripped the ball out to force a touchback and retain possession for Atlanta. Despite the blunder, Ollison has been impressive throughout preseason play by leading Falcons backs in rushing for three straight games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...