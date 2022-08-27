Ollison rushed nine times for 30 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for 12 yards in Saturday's 28-12 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Ollison and Caleb Huntley both mixed in early on behind Tyler Allgeier, who started and scored two touchdowns while neither Damien Williams nor Cordarrelle Patterson dressed for the preseason finale. If Ollison makes the team, he could wind up carving out a role in a Falcons backfield with no clear lead option at this point. He helped his case by punching in a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter Saturday.