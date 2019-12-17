Play

Ollison tallied a one-yard touchdown run on his only carry during Sunday's 29-22 win against San Francisco.

The rookie out of Pittsburgh capitalized on his lone offensive touch Week 15, plunging across the pylon from a yard out to cut the 49ers' lead to 19-17 with 5:15 to go in the fourth quarter. Ollison now has three touchdowns since garnering his first NFL carry Week 11 against Carolina, though his 2.2 yards-per-carry average has been underwhelming in the early going. Even taking into account his limited offensive workload, Ollison has a reasonable chance of cracking the end zone again Week 16, taking on a Jaguars defense that ranks tied for 22nd in red-zone scoring attempts allowed per game (3.4) and 31st in rushing TDs allowed per game (1.4).

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories