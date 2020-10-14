Ollison (coach's decision) did not dress with the team during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Panthers.

Ollison totaled four rushing TDs in his rookie campaign out of Pittsburgh last year, but he has yet to see his first offense touch of 2020. The 24-year-old garnered 22 carries over eight appearances as a rookie, but it's been Brian Hill (25 rush attempts) and Ito Smith (11) who have so far benefited from the backup RB workload behind Todd Gurley. Ollison's only appearance of the season came Week 3 against the Bears, but he's otherwise been a healthy scratch in every game.