Ollison rushed nine times for a game-high 44 yards and failed to catch either of his two targets during Thursday's 22-10 loss to the Jets in Week 2 of preseason.

Ollison got the biggest workload of any Falcons running back and made the most of it, showing why he remains the favorite to secure the third spot on Atlanta's depth chart over Brian Hill. Hill managed just 12 yards on four carries in this one, but Ollison isn't out of the woods yet with two more weeks left in preseason.