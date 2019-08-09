Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Rebounds in second preseason outing
Ollison picked up 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries during Thursday's 34-27 loss to Miami.
Ollison got his name back in the mix for Atlanta's No. 2 running back job with a strong performance against Miami, taking advantage of a matchup with the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense from a season ago. To become a more balanced, every-down back he will strive to improve upon his elusiveness and agility, but as currently constructed, the big-bodied Ollison is an interesting fit for Dirk Koetter's offensive scheme. Ito Smith has not received the requisite number of touches this preseason (eight total) to get an updated fantasy appraisal, but Ollison is doing what he can to build a case for himself as the potential No. 2, if not at least the No. 3 guy.
