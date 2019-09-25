Play

Ollison worked in the running back rotation during Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ollison has been inactive for each of Atlanta's games this season, but he's now facing opportunity with Ito Smith (concussion) and Kenjon Barner (concussion/knee) both managing injuries. Depending on the health of the Falcons' running back group Week 4, Ollison and Brian Hill could be active and serve as the top backups to Devonta Freeman.

