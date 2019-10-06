Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Remains healthy scratch
Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Texans.
The rookie will continue to wait on his NFL debut despite the fact fellow running back Kenjon Barner (concussion) is out for a second consecutive week. Brian Hill will continue backing up the top backfield duo of Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith.
