Ollison was back at practice Monday after missing multiple sessions last week with an undisclosed injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year back finds himself with some work to do in the backup running back competition, as Brian Hill continues to prove himself as a star of training camp. Ollison certainly had some noteworthy practice performances of his own prior to the injury, but his niche role within the Falcons' rushing attack becomes somewhat repetitive if Todd Gurley is able to consistently handle carries near the goal line.