Ollison registered 20 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, and hauled in his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers.

The rookie back out of Pittsburgh has demonstrated a nose for the end zone through the early portion of his professional career, scoring on his very first NFL carry last week against Carolina, and punching in another from a yard out Sunday against Tampa Bay to provide him with two TDs on 12 total rush attempts. With Brian Hill managing only 1.8 yards per carry in his two-game audition as the starter and Devonta Freeman (foot) potentially facing his third straight absence, Ollison could transition into a more prominent role Thanksgiving night when the Falcons take on a Saints defense that contained Christian McCaffrey to fewer than 3.0 YPC in Week 12.