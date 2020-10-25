Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Ollison has suited up in just one game this season and didn't log any offensive snaps. Brian Hill and Ito Smith will continue to operate in a change-of-pace setting behind bell cow Todd Gurley.
