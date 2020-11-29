Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Todd Gurley (knee) is inactive, and instead of responding with an increased role for Ollison, the Falcons made him a healthy scratch. Tony Brooks-James was elevated from the practice squad to add depth behind Brian Hill and Ito Smith.
