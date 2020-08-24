Ollison (undisclosed) has missed back-to-back practices, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

A specific reason for Ollison's absence has yet to be identified, but the second-year back's status is one to keep an eye on as training camp progresses. The 23-year-old enjoyed a streak of productive practices last week, but his bid to secure a backup role at running back has been sidelined for the time being.

