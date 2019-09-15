Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Sitting again Sunday
Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
For the second week in a row, Ollison and Brian Hill will be healthy scratches. The Falcons' backfield remains the domain of Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith, while Kenjon Barner takes on a special teams role.
