Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

For the second week in a row, Ollison and Brian Hill will be healthy scratches. The Falcons' backfield remains the domain of Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith, while Kenjon Barner takes on a special teams role.

