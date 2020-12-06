Ollison (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Ollison was scratched even when Todd Gurley (knee) was out. With Gurley returning to action Sunday, Ollison will watch from the sidelines once again, as Brian Hill and Ito Smith will serve as backfield depth. Ollison's next chance to play is in Week 14 against the Chargers.