Coach Dan Quinn said that Ollison "will definitely take on more of a role" in Sunday's game against the Panthers with top running back Devonta Freeman (knee) ruled out for the contest, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh has been on the Atlanta roster all season, but he was a healthy inactive through the first eight games before filling purely a special-teams role in his NFL debut in last weekend's upset win in New Orleans. With Freeman sidelined for at least one game, however, Ollison should get his first snaps on offense, though both the rookie and veteran Kenjon Barner will rank as clear depth options behind Brian Hill. Thanks in part to Freeman's early exit versus the Saints, Hill picked up a season-high 40 offensive snaps, while Barner played 11.