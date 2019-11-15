Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Slated to have role in game plan
Coach Dan Quinn said that Ollison "will definitely take on more of a role" in Sunday's game against the Panthers with top running back Devonta Freeman (knee) ruled out for the contest, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh has been on the Atlanta roster all season, but he was a healthy inactive through the first eight games before filling purely a special-teams role in his NFL debut in last weekend's upset win in New Orleans. With Freeman sidelined for at least one game, however, Ollison should get his first snaps on offense, though both the rookie and veteran Kenjon Barner will rank as clear depth options behind Brian Hill. Thanks in part to Freeman's early exit versus the Saints, Hill picked up a season-high 40 offensive snaps, while Barner played 11.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Ajayi in for Howard?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...