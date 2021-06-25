The Falcons' coaches have "been pleased with what they've seen" from Ollison this offseason, according to Tori McElhaney of The Athletic.

With Atlanta's top three rushers from 2020 (Todd Gurley, Brian Hill and Ito Smith) no longer on the roster, there's an opportunity for Ollison to carve out a role in the team's offense behind presumed starter Mike Davis. It's possible that the Falcons may add further backfield depth, but for now Ollison will battle for backup slotting with Cordarrelle Patterson, Javian Hawkins, Tony Brooks-James and Caleb Huntley. Since being taken in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Ollison has logged 23 carries for 53 yards and four TDs in 11 games, but given the team's current running back personnel, the 6-foot-1, 232-pounder has a chance to see an expanded role in his third season as a pro.