Ollison rushed six times for two yards and brought in one of two targets for three yards in the Falcons' 14-10 preseason loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Ollison logged the second-most carries behind Brian Hill, but he did next to nothing with them. While the former Pitt Panther gained four yards on one of his rushes, he netted minus-2 on his other five totes. Ollison is battling Hill, Ito Smith and Kenjon Barner for a backup job behind Devonta Freeman, but his first on-field audition didn't exactly qualify as a ringing endorsement. He'll look to up his production against the Dolphins in next Thursday's exhibition clash.