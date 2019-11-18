Ollison ran for 11 yards and a touchdown on four carries during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.

The rookie back dressed for the first time last week during Atlanta's upset of New Orleans, but did not receive an offensive snap until the Falcons' road trip to Charlotte. Ollison toted just under 20 percent of the team's running back carries, and most notably tallied his first career touchdown in a regular-season game. If Devonta Freeman (foot) is forced to sit out again in Week 12, Ollison will continue to serve as a complementary option to Brian Hill in a matchup against a Buccaneers defense that has contained opponents to a meager 3.5 yards per carry this season.