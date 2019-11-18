Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Tallies first career TD
Ollison ran for 11 yards and a touchdown on four carries during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.
The rookie back dressed for the first time last week during Atlanta's upset of New Orleans, but did not receive an offensive snap until the Falcons' road trip to Charlotte. Ollison toted just under 20 percent of the team's running back carries, and most notably tallied his first career touchdown in a regular-season game. If Devonta Freeman (foot) is forced to sit out again in Week 12, Ollison will continue to serve as a complementary option to Brian Hill in a matchup against a Buccaneers defense that has contained opponents to a meager 3.5 yards per carry this season.
More News
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Slated to have role in game plan•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Remains healthy scratch•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Healthy scratch again•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Could be active Week 4•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Receives key practice reps•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Inactive Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...