Ollison ran for 51 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, adding two receptions for 13 yards during Thursday's 31-12 preseason win against the Jaguars.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound bulldozer finished tied with Tony Brooks-James for a team-high 180 rushing yards this preseason, and projects to be on the roster bubble for the upcoming Aug. 31 cut-down date. Ollison logged just one reception for three yards during the exhibition slate, but his 3.67 yards per carry rate holds up to those of Ito Smith (2.88) and Brian Hll (3.67), while his powerful running style could prove to be an asset for Atlanta's goal-line offense, if granted the opportunity.

