Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Yet another rushing TD Week 16
Ollison registered a three-yard rushing touchdown on his lone carry during Sunday's 24-12 win against the Jaguars.
The rookie Ollison continues to be a goal-line vulture, now having accumulated four rushing TDs on just 18 career carries. His 2.3 yards-per-carry clip has been less than optimal, but that low average is largely attributable to Ollison being deployed against stacked boxes as a primary short-yardage option for Atlanta. Ollison may find difficulty breaking into the end zone again in the season finale, with Atlanta taking on a Buccaneers defense that has allowed just eight rushing scores all year to opposing RBs.
More News
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Notches third career TD•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Carries four times in win•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Scores for second straight week•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Tallies first career TD•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Slated to have role in game plan•
-
Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Remains healthy scratch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.