Ollison registered a three-yard rushing touchdown on his lone carry during Sunday's 24-12 win against the Jaguars.

The rookie Ollison continues to be a goal-line vulture, now having accumulated four rushing TDs on just 18 career carries. His 2.3 yards-per-carry clip has been less than optimal, but that low average is largely attributable to Ollison being deployed against stacked boxes as a primary short-yardage option for Atlanta. Ollison may find difficulty breaking into the end zone again in the season finale, with Atlanta taking on a Buccaneers defense that has allowed just eight rushing scores all year to opposing RBs.

