Falcons' Quincy Mauger: Let go by Falcons
Mauger was waived by Atlanta on Monday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The 23-year-old defensive back continues to struggle with a beleaguered knee which kept him on the injury reserve for the entirety of the 2017 season. After going undrafted out of Georgia, Mauger was picked up by Atlanta as a developmental prospect, but he has been unable to make an appearance in a regular-season game to this point. In his stead, rookie Secdrick Cooper and second-year man Tyson Graham are the early favorites to take over as Keanu Neal's backup at free safety.
