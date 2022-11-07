Evans recorded 12 tackles (six solo), including one for loss, one pass defense and one forced fumble during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

Evans led the team in stops and notched his fifth double-digit tackle outing of the campaign, giving him 86 through nine games. The linebacker added his first forced fumble of the season by stripping Austin Ekeler late in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons were unable to secure possession after Ta'Quon Graham fumbled the ball back to the Chargers while trying to scoop and score. To go along with his 86 tackles, Evans has also recorded four pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, one sack and one forced fumble, making him a top-tier IDP option moving forward.