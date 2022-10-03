Evans recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

Evans notched his second straight game with at least 10 tackles and now has 35 stops through four games. He also recorded his second fumble recovery of the season after Jaylinn Hawkins stripped David Njoku in the first quarter. He'll look to continue his double-digit tackle streak against Tampa Bay on Sunday.