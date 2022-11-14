Evans recorded 10 tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers.
Evans led the team in tackles once again Thursday, compiling double-digit takedowns for the sixth time in 10 games this year. On the campaign, the linebacker is now up to 96 tackles. including a sack, while deflecting four passes with a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
More News
-
Falcons' Rashaan Evans: Another busy outing•
-
Falcons' Rashaan Evans: Records first sack of season•
-
Falcons' Rashaan Evans: Secures 13 tackles in loss•
-
Falcons' Rashaan Evans: Starts scoop-and-score in win•
-
Falcons' Rashaan Evans: Another double-digit tackle outing•
-
Falcons' Rashaan Evans: Double-digit tackles in win•