Evans totaled nine tackles (four solo) and one sack during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Panthers.

Evans was busy again in Week 8, recording at least nine tackles for the fifth time over his last six appearances. However, his first sack of the season -- an eight-yard loss on a third-and-nine play in the fourth quarter -- made Sunday's outing Evans' best fantasy performance of the campaign. Across his first eight appearances with Atlanta, Evans has totaled 74 tackles, three pass defenses, two fumble recoveries and one sack. He'll look to maintain his strong play against the Chargers in Week 9.