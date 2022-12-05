Evans recorded 15 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh.
Evans set a season high with 15 tackles, marking his fifth straight game with double-digit stops and his ninth overall. The fifth-year linebacker has already set a new career high with 135 stops across his first 13 appearances with the Falcons. Evans will be a top IDP option when Atlanta returns to action following its Week 14 bye.
