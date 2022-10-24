Evans recorded 13 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals.
Evans played 100 percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps Sunday, recording a season-high 13 tackles in the loss. On the season, the linebacker has produced 65 tackles, three pass deflections and two fumble recoveries over seven contests in 2022.
