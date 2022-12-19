Evans recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.
Evans notched his sixth consecutive double-digit tackle performance and recorded his first sack since Week 8. Across his first 14 appearances with Atlanta, the 2018 first-round pick has totaled 145 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble while playing nearly every defensive snap.
