Evans recorded 12 tackles (seven solo), one forced fumble and one pass defensed during Sunday's 28-14 win over the 49ers.

Evans was responsible for a scoop-and-score late in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the 49ers, while he also tied with Troy Andersen for a team-leading 12 tackles in Week 6. The fifth-year pro is slated to operate in his usual role as one of the team's starting linebackers next Sunday versus the Bengals.