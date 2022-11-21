Evans notched 11 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bears.
Evans notched his third double-digit tackle performance in a row and his seventh of the season. Across his first 11 appearances in Atlanta, the fifth-year linebacker has totaled 107 tackles, four pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one sack.
