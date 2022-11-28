Evans recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 19-13 loss to Washington.
Evans tied his season high with 13 tackles, which extended his double-digit tackle streak to four games. Over his last 10 appearances, the fifth-year linebacker has totaled 107 tackles and one sack.
