Evans recorded six tackles (two solo) during Saturday's 17-9 loss to Baltimore.
Evans tied his season low with six stops and snapped a six-game double-digit tackle streak. Despite finishing second on the team in tackles behind Richie Grant, Evans' performance Saturday was certainly disappointing given his recent string of success. In his first season with Atlanta, Evans has totaled a career-high 151 tackles, so he'll look to get back on track in Week 17 against the Cardinals.
