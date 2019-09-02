Falcons' Ra'Shede Hageman: May soon be out the door
Hageman's locker in the Falcons' facility has been cleared out, and it's possible that the veteran defensive lineman will not return after serving his two-game suspension to begin the regular season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 29-year-old Hageman has dealt with injuries this summer (neck, hamstring, groin among the troubled areas), and his ability to contribute immediately is eliminated due to his early-season ban. Hageman was only able to get on the field for two of Atlanta's five exhibition games this August, playing on five and 23 percent of his team's defensive snaps in those contests and collecting just one tackle overall. If backup interior linemen Jack Crawford, Allen Bailey and Deadrin Senat struggle in the early going, it would amplify Hageman's likelihood to get playing time during the regular season.
