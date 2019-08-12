Hageman (groin) participated at practice Sunday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hageman suffered the groin injury during the first half of the preseason opener against the Broncos, but he's apparently good to go after about a week off. The 29-year-old will start the season with a two-game suspension, assuming he cracks the Falcons' 53-man roster.

