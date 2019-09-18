Falcons' Ra'Shede Hageman: Reverts to injured reserve
Hageman (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve Tuesday.
The designation will likely end Hageman's season. Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison currently man the interior defensive line for the Falcons.
