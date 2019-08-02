Hageman has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason opener against the Broncos due to a groin injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hageman suffered a groin injury in the first half of Thursday's game. The 28-year-old has not played in the league since 2016 and faces a two-game suspension should he ultimately make the Falcons' final 53-man roster. The severity of his groin injury is not known at this time.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11396737-marquez-valdes-scantling-packers-td-2018-1400.jpg

    What to watch for in preseason

    With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 3.0

    How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...