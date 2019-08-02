Hageman has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason opener against the Broncos due to a groin injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hageman suffered a groin injury in the first half of Thursday's game. The 28-year-old has not played in the league since 2016 and faces a two-game suspension should he ultimately make the Falcons' final 53-man roster. The severity of his groin injury is not known at this time.