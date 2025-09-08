McCloud caught three of five targets for 51 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Darnell Mooney (shoulder) was inactive, plus Drake London (shoulder) and Jamal Agnew (groin) both suffered injuries during the opener. London's injury came during Atlanta's final drive, while Agnew didn't see any offensive snaps before exiting, so the in-game injuries didn't boost McCloud's role. Mooney's absence may have funnelled a few more targets to McCloud, who finished fourth on the team in receiving yards behind Bijan Robinson (100), Kyle Pitts (59) and London (55). McCloud posted career highs in receptions (62), targets (87) and receiving yards (686) last season with Kirk Cousins at the helm, and if Week 1 was any indication, the veteran wideout will also be a key part of the offense under Michael Penix, who threw 42 times against Tampa Bay. McCloud will be the primary slot receiver when everyone is healthy, but he may have expanded responsibilities if London and Mooney miss extended time.