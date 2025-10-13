Falcons' Ray-Ray McCloud: Deemed inactive against Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCloud (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Bills.
Even with Darnell Mooney (hamstring) ruled out, McCloud will be a healthy inactive against Buffalo. It's pretty surprising considering the Falcons' lack of proven wide receivers behind Drake London, but Atlanta will roll with Casey Washington, David Sills, KhaDarel Hodge and Jamal Agnew behind London versus Buffalo.
More News
-
Falcons' Ray-Ray McCloud: Targeted twice in win•
-
Falcons' Ray-Ray McCloud: Not on same page with Penix•
-
Falcons' Ray-Ray McCloud: Non-factor during SNF•
-
Falcons' Ray-Ray McCloud: Busy in season opener•
-
Falcons' Ray-Ray McCloud: Roster spot secured•
-
Falcons' Ray-Ray McCloud: Solid production in finale•