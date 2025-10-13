default-cbs-image
McCloud (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Bills.

Even with Darnell Mooney (hamstring) ruled out, McCloud will be a healthy inactive against Buffalo. It's pretty surprising considering the Falcons' lack of proven wide receivers behind Drake London, but Atlanta will roll with Casey Washington, David Sills, KhaDarel Hodge and Jamal Agnew behind London versus Buffalo.

